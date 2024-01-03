GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri Collector chairs meeting on Jallikattu

January 03, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau
Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu chairing the Jallikattu coordination meeting on January 3, 2024.

Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu chairing the Jallikattu coordination meeting on January 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K.M. Sarayu, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting on conduct of Jallikattu (bull race) and discussed the guidelines, compliance and coordination between various departments. 

According to the administration, organisers of the bull race must apply for permission one month prior to the proposed date of the event. Only those villages notified in the government gazette must organise the event. The applications should be accompanied with an affidavit owing responsibility for the event, along with an insurance coverage taken with a national insurer.

The officials were instructed to collect entry ticket for the bulls prior to the event. Only 250 bulls should be allowed to participate and the event shall be completed within five hours. In addition, the proposed site of the event shall not have wells or pits for a distance of 5 km. A two-level barricade of upto 8 ft high shall be set up along the distance from the entry to the exit of the bulls. 

The authorities must also ensure the compliance with the guidelines vis-à-vis the facilities at the bull holding area and the collection yard, which shall include an area of 60 sq.ft per bull. The holding area shall be provisioned with water and fodder, resting space and the presence of the owner of the bull at all times beside the bull. 

All the participating animals shall be vetted by the Animal Husbandry Department and the owners of the bulls should ensure that the animals are certified for fitness.

Ms. Sarayu instructed coordination between various line departments and a combined committee shall inspect the site to ensure compliance. Any violation of the guidelines must be met with filing of an FIR, the officials were told.  

