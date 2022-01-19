Krishnagiri Collector chairs meeting on jallikattu

Krishnagiri

The district administration along with the district coordination committee of the Animal Welfare Board held consultations on the conduct of jallikattu and erudhu vidum vizha at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Tuesday.

According to the administration, only local bulls would be permitted to participate in the events. The organisers have been forbidden from collecting additional entry fee for the cattle. The event should not exceed beyond 3.30 hours and the bulls would not be allowed to run beyond 125 metres. The arena should be double barricaded and the organisers should give in writing to the programme coordinator details of the number of cattle participating in the event. The cattle should be audited by a team from the Animal Husbandry Department.Further, COVID-19 protocols should be strictly adhered to by the organisers and the spectators would be allowed entry only upon production of COVID-19 vaccination proof along with RT- PCR test taken two days prior to the event.Further, the arena should not have more than 150 persons or half of the total capacity of the arena, whichever is lower, as an extension of the COVID-19 physical distancing norms, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has said.

