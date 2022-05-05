Krishnagiri Collector carries out surprise inspection at Adi Dravidar welfare hostel

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy carried out a surprise inspection at the Government most backward classes and Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels at Pochampally and Nagarasampatty on Wednesday.

The inspections were conducted at night to verify the living conditions at the hostel, quality of food served and the hygiene and the environment made available for the residents.

According to the administration, the hostel provides vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals to students on turns spread over seven days of the week. The hostel’s environment was found amenable for residents, according to the administration.

There are 3016 students, women and men residing in 44 hostels for most backward classes and adi Dravidars in the district. This includes 25 hostels for men and 19 hostels for women. The students are also issued four uniforms, according to the administration.