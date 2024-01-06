GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri Collector allays fears over optical fibre cables under Bharatnet project

January 06, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is addressing concerns regarding the laying of optical fibre cables over farmland, after objections were raised in some panchayats. Amid opposition in some village panchayats to the passage of optical fibre cables laid out under the Bharat Net project, Collector K.M.Sarayu has urged the land owners to desist from objecting to the works.

Infrastructure for the Bharat Net Project – set out to provide broadband connectivity to village panchayats across the country is being laid out in the district’s 333 village panchayats, said the administration.

About 85% of the optical fibre cables will be laid through existing power lines and the remaining 15% as underground cables. As of date, 314 village panchayats have been equipped with broadband connectivity. The BharatNet Scheme is being implemented by the State government along with a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) – Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation )TANFINET here. 

However, objections are being raised to the laying of the optical fibre cables in some panchayats. The cables have no ecological impact, and are being passed through already existing power lines. Similarly, the cables do not contain any metal and therefore any intent to steal the cables would serve no purpose, the administration said, warning of action against violators.

In addition, all allied components including UPS, rack, and router are placed in the custody of the village panchayat office with the panchayat president and secretary as custodians. Any attempts to damage or steal them will invite criminal action, the administration has warned.

