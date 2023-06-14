Krishnagiri boy secures 700 marks in NEET

June 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

S. Sharan Shankar (19) secured 700 marks in NEET fetching laurels to Krishnagiri. Sharan Shankar, who had passed out of Plus Two last year secured 43rd rank in the OBC list in Tamil Nadu and 229th all India rank in the NEET exams.

Sharan Shankar, son of Sivashankar, a document writer and Nagamani, a manager in a private firm, told The Hindu his nine month long preparation for NEET gave results.

“I gave the exam last year immediately after Plus Two exams without much preparation.” He had secured 457 marks last year in NEET. Soon after, he decided to dedicate a year for the All India entrance exam and enrolled in a private coaching centre in Salem. “I prepared for nine months without any distraction. I expected above 650 marks, but 700 marks was a surprise,” he says with elation.

Undecided about which college he would choose, Sharan Shankar says, he may zero in on JIPMER, Puducherry.

