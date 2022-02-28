Krishnagiri administration sets up help center for families of students stranded in Ukraine

A help center has been set up by the district administration to assist families of students stranded in Ukraine and Russia.

Personal assistant to the district Collector has been appointed as the nodal officer for families, whose wards are stranded in Ukraine. According to Collector V .Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, families of Tamil emigrants to Ukraine and students pursuing education in Ukraine and Russia may get in touch with the district administration. Chief Minister had requested the Union government to arrange for the safe return of over 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu stranded in Ukraine. Families are urged to contact the administration on the following numbers. Personal assistant to Collector (Direct) on 9445008141; Collectorate 04343-232600; Control Room on toll free 1077, or 04343-234444.