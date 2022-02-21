Krishnagiri administration prepped for counting of votes

Counting of votes for the eight local bodies cast in 424 polling stations will commence at four counting centres on Tuesday,

Postal votes that arrive till 8 a.m. will be counted and counting of other votes will commence thereafter, said Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

For Hosur Corporation with 45 wards and 248 polling stations, counting will be carried out as 20 rounds; for Krishnagiri municipality with 33 wards and 66 polling stations, counting will carried out as 12 rounds; for Bargur town panchayat with 15 wards, counting will be carried out in 16 rounds; for Kaveripattinam town panchayat with 18 wards, counting will be done as 18 rounds; for Denkanikottai town panchayat with 18 wards counting will be carried out as 18 rounds; for Kelamangalam with 15 wards, counting will be carried out in 8 rounds; for Nagojanahalli town panchayat with 15 wards counting will be carried out in 15 rounds; and for Uthangarai town panchayat with 18 wards, counting will be carried out in 18 rounds.