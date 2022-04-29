Krishnagiri: 11 students consume chemical salt by mistake, hospitalised

Eleven students of a Government higher secondary school, who consumed magnesium phosphate salt mistaking it for table salt, were rushed to hospital after they complained of nausea.

According to the school authorities, chemistry practical examination was held at the Moranahalli Government Higher Secondary School here on Thursday. On Friday, 10 Class VII students and one Class VI student who were passing by the laboratory found paper pouches on the window sill. The pouches had magnesium phosphate salt. Mistaking it for table salt, the students consumed it along with mango and complained of nausea. They were rushed to Kaveripattinam Government Hospital for treatment.

The students were later shifted to Krishnagiri GH for better treatment.

The condition of the students is said to be stable.