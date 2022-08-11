‘Krishna darshan’ expo at Poompuhar showroom in Erode

Idols of Lord Krishna on display at the ‘Krishna Darshan’ exhibition under way at the Poompuhar showroom in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Photo: Govarthan M /The Hindu | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited has organised an exhibition ‘Krishna darshan’ at the Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road..

Idols of Lord Krishna made of papier mache, clay, bronze, brass, sandalwood and teak are on display. Idols of Krishna with a cow, Radha Krishna, crawling Krishna, Santhana Krishna made of papier mache and clay are also on display.

G. Saravanan, manager of the showroom, said that idols are priced between ₹ 100 to ₹ 15,000 and added that a 10% discount is offered on selected idols. Also, all debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge, he added.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till August 19.