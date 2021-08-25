‘Krishna darshan’ at Erode Poompuhar showroom

Erode

25 August 2021 21:29 IST

The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited has organised an exhibition titled ‘Krishna darshan’ at the Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road..

Idols of Lord Krishna made of papier mache, clay, bronze, brass, sandalwood and teak are on display.

Idols of Krishna with a cow, Radha Krishna, crawling Krishna, Santhana Krishna made of papier mache and clay are also on display. G. Saravanan, manager, Poompuhar showroom, said that idols are priced between ₹ 100 to ₹ 15,000 and added that 10% discount is offered on selected idols. Also, all debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge, he added.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till August 31.