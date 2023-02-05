ADVERTISEMENT

Kranthi Kumar Pati takes charge as Coimbatore Collector

February 05, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kranthi Kumar Pati said he would ensure inter-departmental coordination to redress public grievances at the earlies

N. Sai Charan

Kranthi Kumar Pati, assumed office as the Collector of Coimbatore district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Kranthi Kumar Pati, a 2015 Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, took charge as the District Collector of Coimbatore on Sunday. Mr. Pati succeeded G.S. Sameeran as the 183rd Collector of the District.

Mr. Pati, a charted accountant, is a native of Maharashtra and worked as Commissioner of Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation before assuming office as Coimbatore Collector.

He also served as the Executive Officer of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani, Joint Commissioner of Commercial tax and GST in Erode, Sub Collector of Namakkal, and Assistant Secretary in the Department of Posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After assuming charge, he told presspersons that based on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his focus would be on taking various government schemes to the public. He also said he would ensure inter-departmental coordination to redress public grievances at the earliest.

The outgoing Collector G.S. Sameeran was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Works) of Greater Chennai Corporation. Mr. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and senior government officials were present at the Collectorate when the new Collector took charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US