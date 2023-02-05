Kranthi Kumar Pati takes charge as Coimbatore Collector

February 05, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kranthi Kumar Pati, a 2015 Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, took charge as the District Collector of Coimbatore on Sunday. Mr. Pati succeeded G.S. Sameeran as the 183rd Collector of the District.

Mr. Pati, a charted accountant, is a native of Maharashtra and worked as Commissioner of Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation before assuming office as Coimbatore Collector.

He also served as the Executive Officer of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani, Joint Commissioner of Commercial tax and GST in Erode, Sub Collector of Namakkal, and Assistant Secretary in the Department of Posts.

After assuming charge, he told presspersons that based on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his focus would be on taking various government schemes to the public. He also said he would ensure inter-departmental coordination to redress public grievances at the earliest.

The outgoing Collector G.S. Sameeran was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Works) of Greater Chennai Corporation. Mr. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and senior government officials were present at the Collectorate when the new Collector took charge.