ADVERTISEMENT

Kranthi Kumar Pati appointed Coimbatore Collector

January 31, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Mr. Pati, who was previously Commissioner of the Tiruppur Corporation, took charge on Tuesday, replacing G.S. Sameeran

The Hindu Bureau

Kranthi Kumar Pati took charge as Coimbatore’s new District Collector on Tuesday, January 31.

As per an order from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Kranthi Kumar Pati who was the Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation was transferred and posted as Coimbatore Collector.

The services of G.S. Sameeran, the earlier District Collector, are placed at the disposal of the Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Joint Commissioner (Works) in place of M.S. Prasanth, the government order read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US