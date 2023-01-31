HamberMenu
Kranthi Kumar Pati appointed Coimbatore Collector

Mr. Pati, who was previously Commissioner of the Tiruppur Corporation, took charge on Tuesday, replacing G.S. Sameeran

January 31, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kranthi Kumar Pati took charge as Coimbatore’s new District Collector on Tuesday, January 31.

As per an order from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Kranthi Kumar Pati who was the Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation was transferred and posted as Coimbatore Collector.

The services of G.S. Sameeran, the earlier District Collector, are placed at the disposal of the Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Joint Commissioner (Works) in place of M.S. Prasanth, the government order read.

