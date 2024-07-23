K.P.Munusamy leads AIADMK protests in Krishnagiri, calls Modi ‘an ordinary man’

AIADMK cadre, led by the party’s deputy general secretary and Vepanahalli MLA K.P. Munusamy, staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday against the DMK government’s hike in power tariffs. Speaking at the protests, Mr. Munusamy slammed the DMK government and attributed the increase in price of essential commodities to the “government’s incompetence’.

Later, commenting on the Union budget and the allocations made to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Mr. Munusamy said, “After all, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is only an ordinary man, rewarding the parties that are helping him stay in power.”

