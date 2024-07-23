ADVERTISEMENT

K.P.Munusamy leads AIADMK protests in Krishnagiri, calls Modi ‘an ordinary man’

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadres led by party deputy general secretary K. P. Munusamy staged a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. 23 July 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

AIADMK cadre, led by the party’s deputy general secretary and Vepanahalli MLA K.P. Munusamy, staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday against the DMK government’s hike in power tariffs. Speaking at the protests, Mr. Munusamy slammed the DMK government and attributed the increase in price of essential commodities to the “government’s incompetence’.

Later, commenting on the Union budget and the allocations made to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Mr. Munusamy said, “After all, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is only an ordinary man, rewarding the parties that are helping him stay in power.”

