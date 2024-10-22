K.P. Munusamy debunks speculations on re-entry of ousted leaders

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy debunked speculations of a possible return of expelled leaders into the party, or ‘unification’ of the party by bringing back erstwhile leaders into its fold.

“The constant media query of “unity-unification” is only a media construct,” Mr. Munusamy said in response to a question on signals from former AIADMK leaders Sasikala and O.Paneerselvam about the need for party unity before 2026.

“Those who were ousted from the party were ousted for anti-party activities, for attempting to create a split within the party. Even under our leader Jayalalithaa, those who wronged the party would submit a letter of apology and it was for the general secretary to decide if the apology would be accepted or not. There is no question of “unity or unification” – when those persons were expelled for wrong-doing, for attempting to breakup the party,” Mr. Munusamy said without taking names.

The Vepanapalli MLA also questioned the government’s claims of global investments. “If you take Krishnagiri as an example, Tata Electronics, Ola Electric, Delta Electronics and various other companies were brought during the AIADMK government. Is there any proof of global investment claims by Mr. Stalin in these four years here in Krishnagiri?,” Mr.Munusamy asked.