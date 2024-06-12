GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode-bound flight diverted to Coimbatore due to bad weather

Published - June 12, 2024 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Kozhikode-bound flight from Dammam was diverted to Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday due to inclement weather at the Karipur International Airport.

Airport authorities said that IndiGo’s 6E 88 from Dammam to Karipur was diverted to Coimbatore airport.

The flight was scheduled to land at Karipur at 06.55 hours. However, owing to poor visibility, it was diverted to Coimbatore where it landed at 08.15 hours. It was parked on bay five before departing to Karipur at 09.38 hours.

Sources said that a few more flights bound to Kozhikode from other destinations were diverted to Kochi and Bengaluru on Wednesday.

