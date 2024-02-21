Kovil Vazhi bus stand project in Tiruppur planned for completion by June-July

February 21, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

TIRUPPUR Construction of the fourth block of the new Kovil Vazhi bus stand has been initiated by the Tiruppur Corporation. Works are now being carried out in all the four blocks simultaneously.

Fixing of tiles on the floor is in progress at the main block on the ground and first floors. The central block was entrusted with the contractor after clearing encroachments, it is learnt.

“Work has commenced at the parking lot as well. We plan to complete all the works in the bus stand by June-July, though there is time till November for completing the project,” Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar said.

The work on the third mofussil bus stand was initiated during June 2023 at a cost of ₹26 crore sanctioned under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund, for stationing buses bound for southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The five-acre area in the sixth ward of third zone is being utilised for creation of 42 bus bays, besides construction of 35 shops, a two-wheeler parking stand with a capacity to accommodate 550 vehicles, a nursing pod for mothers, elevators, toilets, drinking water, rooms for police personnel, a surveillance room and an information centre, according to sources in the civic body.

Last month, the re-development works in the New Bus Stand, undertaken with ₹30.6 crore funding provided under the Smart City Mission were completed.

The New Bus Stand has additional bus bays, and a shopping area established in the central portion of the bus, and caters to buses bound for Coimbatore, Erode and Gobichettipalayam among other destinations. The newly-constructed shops will be let out once the civic body gets competitive rates in bidding, it is learnt.

