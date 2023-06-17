ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kovaipudur Day’ | Two-day show begins with cycle rally, games and dance events

June 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Athletic events were organised for children to mark ‘Kovaipudur Day’ in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

To mark the 58 years of the township, Kovaipudur Residents Welfare Association began two-day ‘Kovaipudur Day’ celebrations on Saturday, filled with games, dance and frolic.

The township projects at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore, for which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and then Industries and Power Minister, Madras State R. Venkataraman laid the foundation stone, began on June 19, 1965, a press release said.

A total of 281 acres was acquired from Sundakkamuthur village for providing the required area for public amenities like parks, police station, fire service, bus stand, hospital, community hall, commercial complexes, places of worship, educational institutions etc. to form the township, it said. Since then, every year, June 19 is celebrated as ‘Kovaipudur Day’.

The programme began with a cycle rally held jointly by the Kovaipudur Residents Welfare Association with Coimbatore Cycling Club and Nehru Group of Institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Nehru Group of Institutions CEO P. Krishna Kumar flagged off the rally — 10 km distance for children and 20 km for adults — which was to raise awareness on the importance of fitness.

Athletic events, track races, and drawing competition for children were conducted by the association.

A ‘dandiya’ performance by a women’s group of Kovaipudur, followed by Bharatanatyam, western style dance and Kalari performances were conducted as part of the programme.

A marathon race and zumba sessions are to be held on Sunday, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US