‘Kovaipudur Day’ | Two-day show begins with cycle rally, games and dance events

June 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To mark the 58 years of the township, Kovaipudur Residents Welfare Association began two-day ‘Kovaipudur Day’ celebrations on Saturday, filled with games, dance and frolic.

The township projects at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore, for which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and then Industries and Power Minister, Madras State R. Venkataraman laid the foundation stone, began on June 19, 1965, a press release said.

A total of 281 acres was acquired from Sundakkamuthur village for providing the required area for public amenities like parks, police station, fire service, bus stand, hospital, community hall, commercial complexes, places of worship, educational institutions etc. to form the township, it said. Since then, every year, June 19 is celebrated as ‘Kovaipudur Day’.

The programme began with a cycle rally held jointly by the Kovaipudur Residents Welfare Association with Coimbatore Cycling Club and Nehru Group of Institutions.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Nehru Group of Institutions CEO P. Krishna Kumar flagged off the rally — 10 km distance for children and 20 km for adults — which was to raise awareness on the importance of fitness.

Athletic events, track races, and drawing competition for children were conducted by the association.

A ‘dandiya’ performance by a women’s group of Kovaipudur, followed by Bharatanatyam, western style dance and Kalari performances were conducted as part of the programme.

A marathon race and zumba sessions are to be held on Sunday, the release said.