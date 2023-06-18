HamberMenu
‘Kovaipudur Day’ concludes with marathon, cultural shows

June 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The marathon to raise awareness on fitness held as part of the ‘Kovaipudur Day’ in the city on Sunday.

The marathon to raise awareness on fitness held as part of the ‘Kovaipudur Day’ in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

‘Kovaipudur Day’ celebrations, organised to mark 58 years of the township, concluded with a marathon and cultural events at the Corporation ground on Sunday.

The marathon, which is a part of The Hindu Happy Kovaipudur Street, was aimed to raise awareness on the importance of fitness and health. There were archery, games for children, tatoo counter, and zumba in which the public took part. Starting with the marathon at 6 a.m., the event concluded by 8.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Police explaining the road safety rules to children using a game of snakes and ladders at the ‘Kovaipudur Day’ held in the city on Sunday.

Coimbatore Police explaining the road safety rules to children using a game of snakes and ladders at the ‘Kovaipudur Day’ held in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Kovaipudur Residents Welfare Association is a platform that brought together 30 residential, business and welfare organisations to hold the two-day event, said V. Rajaiah, the president of the association.

Adults and children took part enthusiastically in three categories under the marathon — the longest being the 10 km run followed by the five and three-km runs.

K. Namagiri Devi (97) was one of the participants in the 3-km run. Her 80-year-old daughter K. Anandhi said that her mother was determined to complete the run and succeeded. She thanked the association and The Hindu for the opportunity.

R. Gayatri, mother of an eight-year-old girl, said her daughter was very active in sports in her school and so, such events are very encouraging for her.

The Coimbatore City Police, innovatively, raised awareness among the public, especially children on road safety rules using a life-size game of snakes and ladders as a part of the event.

Following the marathon and Happy Kovaipudur Street, cultural events, including drum beats, dance and Kummi Adi dance by artists were held. The two-day event concluded with a music show by television stars in the evening.

The ‘Kovaipudur Day’ is for the locals to mingle, shed their inhibitions and engage in physical activities together while celebrating the formation of the township, said Sumathi Ravichandran (57), a resident of the area.

Coimbatore

