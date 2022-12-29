Police battalion campus at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore set to go green

December 29, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Coimbatore

The campus of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion at Kovapudur is getting ready to green.

T. Senthilikumar, Commandant of the Battalion, and C. Ayyarsamy, Assistant Commandant, have taken efforts towards greening the 50-acre campus.

Mr. Senthilkumar has already planted 4,000 saplings on the campus. .

Mr. Ayyarasmy has planted 200 arecanut saplings. Efforts are on to plant 200 more saplings of teak and other varieties.

Mr. Ayyarsamy has also started organic farm practices on the battalion campus on half-an-acre..

The officers have also established a herbal garden with 40-odd varieties of commonly used herbs with medicinal values.