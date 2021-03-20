Coimbatore

‘Kovai Thangam’s exit will have no impact’

Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former MLA Kovai Thangam’s exit from the party would have no impact, the party’s Coimbatore urban south unit president V.V. Vasan told reporters at a press meet held here on Saturday.

Mr. Thangam had left the party a few days ago after being denied a ticket to contest in the Valparai Assembly constituency.

Mr. Vasan said the TMC would work hard for the victory of the AIADMK alliance and that its leader G.K. Vasan would be campaigning in Coimbatore in the next few days.

