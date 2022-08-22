Kovai Selvaraj slams Munusamy over his remarks against O. Panneerselvam

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai K. Selvaraj on Monday condemned deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy’s remark that coordinator O. Panneerselvam was ‘unfit’ to be in politics.

Mr. Selvaraj told journalists in Coimbatore that Mr. Munusamy was sacked from the Ministry and party posts by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for his “anti-party activities” during the 2014 Parliamentary election in Dharmapuri.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, he was given party postings with the support of Mr. Panneerselvam, Mr. Selvaraj said. “He was made deputy coordinator and got a Rajya Sabha seat with the help of Mr. Panneerselvam, despite opposition from joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he claimed.



He wondered whether Mr. Munusamy was ready to resign from the posts, “which he got with the help of Mr. Panneerselvam”. He also accused Mr. Palaniswami and his supporters of having worked against AIADMK candidates in many constituencies during the 2021 Assembly election.

He warned that a list of “administrative flaws” during Mr. Palaniswami’s tenure as Chief Minister would be made public if his supporters continued to make “derogatory remarks” against Mr. Panneerselvam.