Kovai Selvaraj slams Munusamy over his remarks against O. Panneerselvam

N. Sai Charan COIMABTORE
August 22, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai K. Selvaraj on Monday condemned deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy’s remark that coordinator O. Panneerselvam was ‘unfit’ to be in politics.

Mr. Selvaraj told journalists in Coimbatore that Mr. Munusamy was sacked from the Ministry and party posts by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for his “anti-party activities” during the 2014 Parliamentary election in Dharmapuri.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, he was given party postings with the support of Mr. Panneerselvam, Mr. Selvaraj said. “He was made deputy coordinator and got a Rajya Sabha seat with the help of Mr. Panneerselvam, despite opposition from joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He wondered whether Mr. Munusamy was ready to resign from the posts, “which he got with the help of Mr. Panneerselvam”. He also accused Mr. Palaniswami and his supporters of having worked against AIADMK candidates in many constituencies during the 2021 Assembly election.

He warned that a list of “administrative flaws” during Mr. Palaniswami’s tenure as Chief Minister would be made public if his supporters continued to make “derogatory remarks” against Mr. Panneerselvam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app