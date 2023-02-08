ADVERTISEMENT

Kovai NCC bags ‘Overall Best Group Trophy’

February 08, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovai Group was awarded trophy recently as part of felicitating the Republic Day contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate.

The group, among five others, was chosen based on several parameters and scores they obtained during their training, according to a press release. The groups took part in the Republic Day camp in the Chief Minister’s Rally in January in Chennai.

The Kovai Group won the Overall Best Group Trophy, Chief Minister’s Banner, Best Group in Social Service and Community Development Activities, Best NCC Unit and Best Runners-Up NCC Unit. It is to be noted that this is the eighth time in a row that Kovai NCC Group has won the banner.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development Udayanidhi Stalin presented awards and the Chief Minister’s banner. Minister for Hindu Religious Endowments Department P.K. Sekar Babu, Dayanidhi Maran, MP, State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Mishra and Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi were present.

