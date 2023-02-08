HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kovai NCC bags ‘Overall Best Group Trophy’

February 08, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovai Group was awarded trophy recently as part of felicitating the Republic Day contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate.

The group, among five others, was chosen based on several parameters and scores they obtained during their training, according to a press release. The groups took part in the Republic Day camp in the Chief Minister’s Rally in January in Chennai.

The Kovai Group won the Overall Best Group Trophy, Chief Minister’s Banner, Best Group in Social Service and Community Development Activities, Best NCC Unit and Best Runners-Up NCC Unit. It is to be noted that this is the eighth time in a row that Kovai NCC Group has won the banner.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development Udayanidhi Stalin presented awards and the Chief Minister’s banner. Minister for Hindu Religious Endowments Department P.K. Sekar Babu, Dayanidhi Maran, MP, State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Mishra and Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.