Kovai Express completes 47 years service

April 18, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 12675/12676 Kovai Express, a daily superfast express train running between Chennai Central Railway Station and Coimbatore Junction, has completed 47 years of service.

This express train, according to officials receives the highest patronage among all other trains operated within the State. As per the last year data, a little over 7.44 lakh passengers travel by this train every year.

At the time of inaugural run on April 14, 1977, Kovai Express was one of the fastest express trains, with an average speed of 65 km/hr.

Since the train that has stoppages in Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur, it well suits the business community, officials said.

