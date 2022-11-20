Kovai Courtallam waterfall in Coimbatore reopened to visitors

November 20, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Sunday opened Kovai Courtallam waterfall to visitors a week after it was closed due to an increase in the inflow.

Forest Department officials said the waterfall was closed to visitors on November 13. The inflow reduced after rain in the waterfall’s catchment areas decreased, they said.

The staff attached to the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division cleaned the premises of the eco-tourism centre ahead of its re-opening. A senior official said the waterfall will remain closed on Mondays, as usual, for maintenance works.

