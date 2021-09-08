Coimbatore

Kovai Courtallam to remain closed for four days

The Forest Department said that Kovai Courtallam will remain closed for visitors for four days from Thursday to Sunday.

Due to heavy inflow to the waterfall following rain in the catchment areas of Western Ghats, visitors cannot safely take bath at the eco-tourism centre, a statement from the Forest Department said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes three days after Kovai Courtallam was reopened for visitors on Monday as it remained closed for over four months due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.


