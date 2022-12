Kovai Courtallam temporarily closed to visitors

December 14, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Wednesday closed the Kovai Courtallam waterfall to visitors due to an increase in inflow. The Department said that the waterfall swelled due to continuous rain in the catchment areas. Also, weather reports predicted rain for two more days in the region due to which the Department temporarily stopped allowing visitors. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Coimbatore / tourism

