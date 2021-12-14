Kovai Courtallam sees over 500 visitors on reopening day

Kovai Courtallam waterfall, one of the popular tourist spots in Coimbatore district, recorded over 500 visitors on Tuesday as it reopened after a gap of over two months.

The Forest Department had closed Kovai Courtallam for visitors on October 4 following increase in inflow of water due to rain.

According to T. Saravanan, Boluvampatti Forest Range Officer, the visitors will be allowed into Kovai Courtallam only in four time slots – 9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 noon to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Only 150 visitors will be allowed per time slot to prevent overcrowding as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, he said.

“In the weekends, we will allow 200 to 250 visitors for each of these batches,” Mr. Saravanan said.

All visitors are required to register online at www.coimbatorewilderness.com prior to visiting Kovai Courtallam, according to the Forest Department.