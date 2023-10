October 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Coimbatore’s popular tourism spot Kovai Courtallam, which remained closed for four days, will be open to visitors from Thursday. The Department closed the waterfall to visitors due to heavy inflow of water and considering the safety of visitors on October 1. According to the Department, the inflow of the waterfall decreased after rainfall in its catchments reduced.