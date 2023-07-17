ADVERTISEMENT

Kovai Courtallam open to visitors from today 

July 17, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department will allow visitors to Kovai Courtallam from Tuesday, July 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department will open popular tourism spot Kovai Courtallam to visitors from Tuesday, July 18, 2023.  The Department closed the waterfall to visitors due to heavy inflow of water and considering the safety of visitors on July 5.  According to the Department, the inflow to the waterfall decreased after rainfall in the catchments reduced in the past one week. The Department rectified damages caused to the visitors’ area and cleared boulders that accumulated in the bathing area. The staff cleaned the tourism area premises in the past few days, following which the Department on Monday informed that visitors will be permitted from Tuesday. 

