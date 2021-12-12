Coimbatore

Kovai Courtallam open from Tuesday

Kovai Courtallam waterfall, which remained closed for over two months, will be open to visitors from Tuesday, said the Forest Department on Sunday.

The Department said that the tourism spot was closed to visitors on October 4 following increase in the inflow of water due to regular rain.

With the inflow reduced, the Department announced that the waterfall will be open to visitors from Tuesday.

Visitors should follow COVID-19 safety norms during their visit to the waterfall, the Department said. For online booking, visit: www.coimbatorewilderness.com.


