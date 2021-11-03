Kovai Courtallam closed to visitors

Inflow to Kovai Courtallam has increased following continuous rain in its catchment areas.

Coimbatore

03 November 2021 23:40 IST

Kovai Courtallam waterfall will remain closed to visitors on November 4 (Thursday).

The Forest Department said that the catchment areas of the waterfall received heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which the inflow increased. As the waterfall swelled on Wednesday morning, the Department closed the tourism spot temporarily. Visitors will be permitted only after the inflow decreases, it said.

Monkey Falls

Officials from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) said that Monkey Falls, the waterfall near Aliyar check post on Pollachi – Valparai road, will be open to visitors on Thursday. “The waterfall will be open on Thursday if the inflow does not increase,” said Pollachi Forest Range Officer V. Pugalendhi.

He said that the ATR’s Butterfly Park near Aliyar check post will remain open on Thursday.