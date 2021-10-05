Coimbatore

Kovai Courtallam closed to visitors

The Forest Department on Tuesday closed Kovai Courtallam to visitors considering the increase in water level.

According to Forest Department officials,

the inflow of water in the waterfall increased due to heavy rain in its catchment areas in the last few days.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the waterfall and the ecotourism centre attached to it will remain closed until further order.

According to the Forest Department, the opening of the waterfall will be updated soon. Bookings for the ecotourism centres of the Forest Department can be done on the website www.coimbatorewilderness.com.


