Kovai Courtallam closed to visitors due to increase in inflow

The Department had closed the waterfall from July to September this year when its catchment received incessant rain during the South-west Monsoon

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE:
November 13, 2022 16:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kovai Courtallam waterfall in Coimbatore district on Novermber 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department on Sunday closed Kovai Courtallam waterfall to visitors due to an increase in inflow of water. Officials said that the waterfall was closed considering the safety of visitors. The inflow of water increased after the waterfall’s catchment areas received continuous rain for the last few days.

The Department had closed the waterfall from July to September this year when its catchment received incessant rain during the South-west Monsoon. The popular tourism destination was opened to visitors on September 27 after the long break.

Forest Department officials said the waterfall will be opened only when the inflow reduces to a level that is safe for visitors. The Department maintains the waterfall and an eco-tourism centre at Kovai Courtallam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anamalai Tiger Reserve authorities said that Kavi Aruvi waterfall near Aliyar on the Pollachi – Valparai Road was open to visitors. Though its catchment and Valparai region have been receiving rain, the inflow has not increased significantly, they said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
rains
tourism
eco-tourism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app