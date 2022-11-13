Kovai Courtallam closed to visitors due to increase in inflow

The Hindu Bureau November 13, 2022 16:29 IST

Kovai Courtallam waterfall in Coimbatore district on Novermber 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department had closed the waterfall from July to September this year when its catchment received incessant rain during the South-west Monsoon

The Forest Department on Sunday closed Kovai Courtallam waterfall to visitors due to an increase in inflow of water. Officials said that the waterfall was closed considering the safety of visitors. The inflow of water increased after the waterfall’s catchment areas received continuous rain for the last few days. The Department had closed the waterfall from July to September this year when its catchment received incessant rain during the South-west Monsoon. The popular tourism destination was opened to visitors on September 27 after the long break. Forest Department officials said the waterfall will be opened only when the inflow reduces to a level that is safe for visitors. The Department maintains the waterfall and an eco-tourism centre at Kovai Courtallam. Anamalai Tiger Reserve authorities said that Kavi Aruvi waterfall near Aliyar on the Pollachi – Valparai Road was open to visitors. Though its catchment and Valparai region have been receiving rain, the inflow has not increased significantly, they said.



