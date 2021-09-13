Coimbatore

Kovai Courtallam closed to visitors

The inflow of water at Kovai Courtallam increased due to incessant rain in its catchment areas in the Western Ghats.  

Kovai Courtallam waterfall and the eco-tourism centre attached to it would remain closed for visitors until further notice, said the Forest Department on Sunday.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the inflow of water at Kovai Courtallam increased due to incessant rain in its catchment areas in the Western Ghats. Considering the safety of visitors, the Department had closed the waterfall for visitors from Sunday, he said.

Boluvampatti forest range officer T. Saravanan said the tourism spot was open for visitors for three days from September 6. He said the area of the waterfall did not receive rain for the last several days. However, its catchment areas in the Kerala side received heavy and incessant showers.


