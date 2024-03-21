Kovai Boys: Coimbatore’s senior basketball stars prove age is just a number

March 21, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The roar of a crowd, the squeak of sneakers on a polished court, the satisfying swish of a perfect shot... For the Kovai Boys, these aren’t just the sounds of a game; they’re almost music, a nostalgic number, reminding them of their youth, which they get to relive now, thanks to basketball. This team of veteran players, hailing from Coimbatore, has a storied history. Most team members have known each other for four or more decades. They have all been involved with the game since their schooldays. Their passion and tenacity culminated in their recent triumph at the 2024 National Masters Games in Goa, where they, representing Tamil Nadu, crushed the Karnataka team 41-8, showcasing their skills and proving that age is just a number.

The Kovai Boys are not just a team; they’re a tightly-knit brotherhood of 12 united by their love for the game buoyed by the support of their families and coaches. The team’s founder, Selvaraj (who’s the president of Coimbatore District Basketball Association and the managing director of CRI Pumps), with his experience at National Textile Corporation and Bharathiyar University, is a force on the court and a business leader off it. Kovai Boys’ skipper Navaratan Kumar Bafna, who played for SBI and captained Tamil Nadu to Nationals, brings both athleticism and acumen to the game. Sridhar, whose basketball journey began at the tender age of 11, went on to represent the Indian Railways. These are just a few; each member has a unique story of dedication and a love for the sport.

Saravanan’s sports journey, for instance, began in eighth grade with an initial focus on football. His father was a basketball coach and one of the few FIBA-certified referees in Tamil Nadu. Accompanying him to the basketball courts diverted Saravanan’s interest from football.

“I am grateful for the opportunities basketball has brought into my life and glad to be playing with my friends once again,” he says. “The introduction of veteran tournaments is exciting because it caters to players who have been part of the sport for many years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sridhar, too, was influenced by his father to take up the sport as a schoolboy. His father, Rajamanickam, a state-level coach, created an environment where basketball was deeply ingrained in his life.

Though a decade-long hiatus due to family commitments occurred, the allure of the court remained strong. His return to competitive play, while challenging, felt like a reawakening of his earlier days, even with the limitations that age brings.

“I’ve lost some speed with age. My approach relies more on experience and strategy now, adapting to my body’s limits while still seeking out those one-on-one matchups,” he says.

Purpose of play

It isn’t easy for these middle-aged men to engage in competitive sports again. They all have to find the same time for practice and play. Work can wreak havoc, families can demand more time, and motivation can dwindle. Yet, stepping onto the court has become a healthy addiction for Kovai Boys.

Why?

For Navaratan, the captain, basketball instils life lessons in those who play, emphasising discipline, control, and the importance of teamwork. As a team sport, it teaches the significance of coordinated effort, mirroring the dynamics of a family where understanding and cooperation are essential. Basketball’s influence, for him, extends beyond the court, serving as a metaphor for life’s challenges.

For Selvaraj, the moments with the Kovai Boys surpass even the memories of his school days in terms of enjoyment and fulfilment. “Our time together is rich with nostalgia, laughter, and camaraderie, as we often indulge in lighthearted teasing and enjoy travelling together for games and tournaments. These moments of joy and shared history have deepened our bond, making every gathering and game more meaningful,” he says.

“Despite the fun, our approach to basketball remains disciplined. For instance, we don’t indulge in unhealthy habits because we want to be in our best shape. Our captain is pretty strict about that,” he laughs.

Sargunan, meanwhile, has loftier ambitions. In his 30s, he rediscovered his passion for sports, seeking improved fitness. This led him to take up hammer throw and basketball, both becoming lifelong pursuits. His dedication saw him reach national competitions in hammer throw and now a national-level basketball victory. “Now, my sights are set on achieving success in an international tournament, aspiring to represent India and proudly wear the national flag,” he says.

Apart from these pursuits of accomplishments and life values, a common, simpler purpose makes these men, entering grandfatherhood, become boys again on the court: social connection and happiness.

“Since my school days, I have been an athlete, transitioning from being a marathoner in college to playing basketball,” says Mounusami, “This journey with Kovai Boys, however, has offered me much more than just physical activity and competitive play. The true fortune lies in the camaraderie I share with my teammates, making the game a significant source of joy in my life. Basketball has become more than just a sport; it’s vital to my happiness, second only to my family.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.