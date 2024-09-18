ADVERTISEMENT

Koti Vishnu Nama Parayanam to be held in Coimbatore city

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th annual Koti Vishnu Nama Parayanam, featuring the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranamam 10,000 times in a single day, will be held on September 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at VRG Thirumana Mandapam, Edayarpalayam. Organised by Vishnu Sahasranama Mandali, Shri Maha Sasthru Seva Sangam - Sai Lakshmi Caterers, the event begins with Ganapathi Homam and Gou Puja, followed by chanting starting at 7.45 am. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed on the ‘Mahasasthru’ YouTube channel, with online participants encouraged to report their chant counts by 3 pm to 8754054934. A special publication, ‘Dharmacharyan’, will also be released.

