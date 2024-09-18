GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Koti Vishnu Nama Parayanam to be held in Coimbatore city

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th annual Koti Vishnu Nama Parayanam, featuring the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranamam 10,000 times in a single day, will be held on September 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at VRG Thirumana Mandapam, Edayarpalayam. Organised by Vishnu Sahasranama Mandali, Shri Maha Sasthru Seva Sangam - Sai Lakshmi Caterers, the event begins with Ganapathi Homam and Gou Puja, followed by chanting starting at 7.45 am. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed on the ‘Mahasasthru’ YouTube channel, with online participants encouraged to report their chant counts by 3 pm to 8754054934. A special publication, ‘Dharmacharyan’, will also be released.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.