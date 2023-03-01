HamberMenu
Koniamman temple car festival held with fervour in Coimbatore

March 01, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees participating in the Koniamman Temple car festival in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Devotees participating in the Koniamman Temple car festival in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Thousands of devotees pulled the Koniamman Temple car with fervour here on Wednesday.

Early in the day, a special  abhishekam was performed for the deity, followed by the procession that began at 2 p.m.

Several organisations, political parties and shopkeepers distributed buttermilk, water and food to the devotees.

Security was beefed up as the police monitored the procession with drone cameras. Traffic in the area was diverted and vehicles were blocked from entering the temple area.

A Corporation parking area on Raja Street and another below the flyover opposite the Ukkadam police station were allotted for two-wheelers.

