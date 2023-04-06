ADVERTISEMENT

Kongu Pasumai Sangamam on April 14, 16 in Coimbatore

April 06, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Several organisations - ‘The Rise - Ezhumin’, Nanban Foundation, Mothers for Mother Earth, Inc. and Pasumai Sangamam - will hold Kongu Pasumai Sangamam events on April 14 and 16 here, according to a release.

On April 14, over 200 millet-based food displays, restaurants, over 300 indigenous seed displays and stalls will be set and an introduction to herbal economy will be presented at the Nirmala College for Women from 9:30 a.m. A marathon to raise awareness on the benefits of millet-based diet by Uyirin Suvasam Trust is to be held on April 16, the release says.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji is expected to preside over the events.

