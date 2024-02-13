Kongu Global Forum seeks Akasa Air to start flights from Coimbatore to Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru

February 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kongu Global Forum (KGF), an association of industrial, business and trade leaders from the seven western districts, has written to Akasa Air to start flights from Coimbatore International Airport, connecting Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In a letter to Akasa Air Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube, the forum stated that the number of daily flights operated at Coimbatore airport is on the decline after the largest operator IndiGo met with a huge aircraft shortage with engine issues at the end of 2023. The number of flights were further reduced by Indigo wide its network in January as more aircraft were grounded and Coimbatore airport was one of the most affected airports by this reduction.

As per the letter, the total flights on the Coimbatore - Chennai sector has reduced from the daily eight to nine A321s/A320s operated during the 2023 summer schedule to six A321s/A320s from January, 2024. On the Coimbatore - Bengaluru sector, three daily A321s/A320s with an additional weekly A320 operated in the 2023 summer schedule is down to four ATRs in January, 2024 middle onwards. The frequency on the Coimbatore - Hyderabad sector has reduced from the daily four A321s/A320s in the 2023 summer schedule to two A321s/A320s in January, 2024 onwards, said the letter.

Vanitha Mohan, vice-chairperson of KGF, said in the letter that the forum strongly believed that it was the right time for Akasa Air to launch Coimbatore station with flights to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad initially, before expanding services to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, etc., in the domestic sectors as well as Dubai, Singapore, etc., routes on the international side.