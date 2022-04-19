Kongu Chola-era hero stones discovered in Annur

The three hero stones that were recently discovered by archaeological enthusiasts are now placed on the premises of Dharmaraja temple at Annur in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Archaeological enthusiasts from Tiruppur have recently discovered three hero stones likely from the 11th or 12th century CE, during the rule of Kongu Cholas, at Annur in Coimbatore district.

The team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, led by the organisation’s director S. Ravikumar, found the stones near the Manneeswarar Temple in Annur in September 2021. Mr. Ravikumar said two of the hero stones were found close to the Annur Tank located opposite to the temple and the third one was found in a ”half-buried condition” on a three-road junction near the temple’s compound wall.

With the support of residents and the Annur Town Panchayat, the team managed to restore the three hero stones and place them on the premises of Dharmaraja temple in Annur on March 16 this year. As the hero stones do not have any inscriptions on them, the archaeological enthusiasts estimated that these were sculpted in the 11th or 12th century CE based on consultations from experts, according to Mr. Ravikumar.

Of the three hero stones, one is a ‘Thalaibali sirpam’. It is 90 cm tall and 40 cm wide and the hero is depicted as sacrificing himself with two swords as part of a ritual. The second one is 80 cm tall and and 40 cm wide, depicts the hero with a bow in his left hand and arrow in his right hand. The third hero stone depicts the hero attacking an opponent with a sword and he is seen holding a bow in his left hand and it is 95 cm tall and 45 cm wide.

“As per Sangam literature such as Puranaanooru, the hero stones are placed near waterbodies or near major roads for worshipping. The locations in which we found these hero stones matches this description,” Mr. Ravikumar added.