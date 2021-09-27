Kolu dolls on display at Poompuhar

Salem

27 September 2021 00:15 IST

The exhibition is on till October 20

An exhibition of kolu dolls is under way at the Poompuhar outlet near Thiruvaluvar Statue here in view of Navarathri and Vijayadashmi celebrations. The exhibition was launched by District Collector S.Karmegham. The sets on display include Sai Baba Temple, Ayyappa Temple, Srirangam Temple, Meenakshi Amman Temple, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Thanjavur Big Temple, Ashtalakshmi, Dashavatharam, Narasimhar, and Dakshinamoorthy.

Officials said that dolls ranging from ₹ 15 to ₹ 7,500 were available at the exhibition and a discount of 10% would be available on all purchases. The exhibition is on till October 20.

Advertising

Advertising