Coimbatore

Kolu dolls on display at Poompuhar

An exhibition of kolu dolls is under way at the Poompuhar outlet near Thiruvaluvar Statue here in view of Navarathri and Vijayadashmi celebrations. The exhibition was launched by District Collector S.Karmegham. The sets on display include Sai Baba Temple, Ayyappa Temple, Srirangam Temple, Meenakshi Amman Temple, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Thanjavur Big Temple, Ashtalakshmi, Dashavatharam, Narasimhar, and Dakshinamoorthy.

Officials said that dolls ranging from ₹ 15 to ₹ 7,500 were available at the exhibition and a discount of 10% would be available on all purchases. The exhibition is on till October 20.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 12:16:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kolu-dolls-on-display-at-poompuhar/article36687102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY