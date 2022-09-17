Kolu dolls on display at Poompuhar in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 17, 2022 18:30 IST

Visitors at the annual exhibition at Poompuhar showroom in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The annual exhibition –cum-sale of kolu dolls ahead of the Navaratri festival commenced at the Poompuhar showroom of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation on Mettur Road here.

Kolu sets, dolls made of clay, paper mache, fabric and wood of various sizes and colours from different parts of the State are on display.

An array of kolu dolls, both stand alone and sets, were on display at the exhibition.

Apart from this, traditional dolls and toys like Kondapalli dolls, Marapachi toys and dolls made of mud are also exhibited at the showroom. The prices of dolls range from ₹50 to over ₹20,000 and special discount of 10% is offered for every purchase.

Also, all debit and credit cards are accepted at the showroom for which no service charge would be levied.

The showroom is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till October 6.

