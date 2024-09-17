Kolu doll exhibitions begin in Coimbatore for Navarathri

Dolls from States such as West Bengal to districts such as Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu have descended on Coimbatore as the kolu season has started.

Khadi Bhavan on NH Road, Poompuhar on Big Bazaar Street, and private worksheds of artisans have all started sale of kolu dolls. From paper mache and clay to wood and marble, dolls made of different materials and of various sizes are on display.

The Poompuhar is looking at sales worth ₹80 lakh from the special expo that will be on till October 25. Twenty seven artisans have displayed their products. Wooden wall hangings, toys made of sea shells, wooden models of temples and even Tamil sports, paper mache dolls with vintage paintings, and handmade clay dolls are among the exhibits at the outlet, where sales will be on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Khadi Bhavan has dolls from Kanchipuram, Puducherry and Cuddalore. With 10 % discount, the dolls include sets such as incidents from folk stories, saptha matha, “nava nayagi”, and “arupadai veedu” and individual dolls of gods.

At Raja Valli Shanmugham Arts, doll maker Saravanan has introduced Puri Jagannath set and Thadagai vadham among the new collections for this year. He also has dolls from West Bengal.

The artisans say prices are slightly up this year mainly because of higher labour costs.

